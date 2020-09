Watterson, Nancy McSweeney



Our sweet and amazing mother and cherished wife, Nancy McSweeney Watterson, 87, left us on Monday, Septeber 21, 2020.



Nancy was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Nancy Colleen Watterson, in 2017.



She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Frank M. Watterson, seven children, eighteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



