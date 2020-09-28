Graham, Sr., Charles EcknerJuly 15, 1932 - September 24, 2020Badin Lake, NCCharles Eckner Graham, Sr., 88, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends.Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.Charles was born in Laurens, SC on July 15, 1932, to the late John Dixon and Betsy Jacks Graham. Charles served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Charles received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Clemson University. His career in the Bell System spanned 31 years, where he was an Electrical Engineer for Western Electric, Bell Labs and AT&T Network Systems. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Georgia Lee Knight (William) and Elizabeth Fuller (Pete), along with several nieces and nephews.He is survived by his wife, Florie McCoy Graham; son, Charles E. Graham, Jr. (Susan); daughter, Harriett Lee Kean (John); and grandson, Chase Graham.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is serving the family.