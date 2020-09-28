Dixon, Margaret "Marty"
December 28, 1924 - September 26, 2020
Greensboro- Margaret "Marty" Newett Dixon, age 95, of Greensboro, passed away September 26, 2020.
Marty Dixon was born December 28, 1924 in Groveland Florida. She was a graduate of Greensboro College.
Marty enjoyed volunteering. She gave 20 years to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. She served on the Health Committee and worked with the Shoppe at Well-Spring retirement community for many years.
She was a member of the Charity League Woman's Chapter for over 40 years and was honored by her club with an Honorary Life Membership in 1982. She also served as Corresponding Secretary and Treasurer and the Board of Trustees of the GFWC – North Carolina Federation Woman's Club.
Marty was active her church serving as a Sunday school teacher, a Circle Leader and served on the Women's board and received an honorary life membership in 1995.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth Westfall and Arthur W. Newett Sr., her son John Stephen Dixon and her husband John Linwood Dixon, sister Alice Newett, brothers Harry T. Newett, Paul Newett and Arthur Newett Jr., two sister in-laws Victoria Newett and Jeanette Newett of West Palm Beach.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St. Greensboro NC 27403.
There private services for the family only, due to the current pandemic situation.
An online guest book is available at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the family.