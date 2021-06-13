Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
A. L. "Bill" Paschall Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Paschall, Jr., A. L. "Bill"

January 25, 1930 - June 8, 2021

Mr. A. L. "Bill" Paschall. Jr., 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the sanctuary at Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd. in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:45 in the multi-purpose building prior to the funeral. Bill will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born January 25, 1930 in Rockingham County to the late Arthur Lee Paschall, Sr. and Ruth Roach Paschall, Bill was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Paschall Oil Company for 35 years. Bill was a talented musician and enjoyed following NASCAR. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leese Paschall; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Morton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Faye Fulp Morton Paschall; daughters, Delaine Fulp (Phil) of High Point, Shari Burroughs (Mark) of Kernersville, and Lisa Smith (Johnny) of Pleasant Garden; step-sons, Steve Morton of Greensboro, Neil Morton of Charleston, Alan Morton (Linda) of Charleston, and Jeff Morton(Laura) of Randleman; sisters, Velma Collins of Reidsville, Bernice McDaniel of Virginia, and Maudine Loveless of Reidsville; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Community Baptist Church
NC
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Community Baptist Church
1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC
Jun
15
Burial
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.