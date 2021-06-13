Paschall, Jr., A. L. "Bill"
January 25, 1930 - June 8, 2021
Mr. A. L. "Bill" Paschall. Jr., 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the sanctuary at Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd. in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:45 in the multi-purpose building prior to the funeral. Bill will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born January 25, 1930 in Rockingham County to the late Arthur Lee Paschall, Sr. and Ruth Roach Paschall, Bill was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Paschall Oil Company for 35 years. Bill was a talented musician and enjoyed following NASCAR. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leese Paschall; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Morton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Faye Fulp Morton Paschall; daughters, Delaine Fulp (Phil) of High Point, Shari Burroughs (Mark) of Kernersville, and Lisa Smith (Johnny) of Pleasant Garden; step-sons, Steve Morton of Greensboro, Neil Morton of Charleston, Alan Morton (Linda) of Charleston, and Jeff Morton(Laura) of Randleman; sisters, Velma Collins of Reidsville, Bernice McDaniel of Virginia, and Maudine Loveless of Reidsville; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.