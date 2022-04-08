Gidey, Abay



September 27, 1967 - March 30, 2022



Abay Gidey's story began on September 27, 1967 in Mekelle, Tigray, Ethiopia. He was the 4th child of Lemlem Gebrezgie and the late Gidey Mengistie. He graduated from one of the best schools in Tigray, Atse Yohannes Preparatory School. In 1989, Abay left Ethiopia during a tumultuous civil war for more opportunity in Atlanta, Georgia, even though he knew very little English. Soon thereafter, he moved to Greensboro to be close to his cousin, Aebeyo Abraha. Abay continued his education earning a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering in 1996 from N.C. A&T State University. The United States of America welcomed a new citizen, Abay Gidey, in 1997.



Abay was a hard worker whose time and service were given generously. Being self-sufficient and supporting his family were important to Abay. This meant always holding more than one job. Abay loved technology and began his information technology career at Dudley Direct, LLC as an IT specialist. At the same time, Abay helped to lay the foundation for the entire computer network for Carter G. Woodson School in Winston-Salem as the IT director. He began working at the school in 1997 and continued to ensure their technology was top notch until his death. In fact, Abay had one of the longest tenures at the educational institution. In August, 1998, Abay accepted his dream job at National General Insurance (GMAC), remaining there for 23 fulfilling years. Abay started as a client systems engineer and was routinely promoted for his skills and genial demeanor. His time at GMAC yielded many prestigious software certifications including ones from Genesys, Microsoft, and Network.



The fairy tale began in 1995 when a mutual friend, Bethlehem Mekonnen, introduced Abay to Genea on a blind date. Their love grew as they explored each other's cultures and customs. Fittingly, on August 19, 2000, Abay Gidey married the love of his life, Genea Dudley, in a magical ceremony in Greensboro, NC and on Sept. 2, 200, they celebrated their union with another nuptials in Ethiopia.



Abay Gidey loved playing soccer. For over 25 years, Abay Gidey played for North Carolina Triad's Africa Stars in the right mid-field. He was more than a teammate. He was a devoted friend and father figure to so many.



In November 2006, Abay Gidey was appointed by the entire High Point City Council to the City of High Point Human Relations Commission. As one of thirteen commissioners, he was charged with guarding the human and civil rights of all citizens regardless of race, national origin, ethnicity, creed, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression, physical ability, language, or socio-economic status. His historical appointment marked the first appointed commissioner from the Ethiopian community. Abay grew up in a Christian Orthodox family, which laid the foundation for him being one of the founding members of the first Ethiopian Orthodox Church in the Triad, Kidane Mehret Ethiopian Orthodox Church. He enjoyed serving the church as a founding lifetime board member.



Abay leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life for 26 years, his wife, Genea Dudley Gidey and their unborn child; his mother Lemlem Gebrezgie; siblings Kiros (Tsige) Gidey, Biretawit Gidey (Alemseged), Zayd Gidey (Nega), Biniam Gidey, Tsega Gidey (Desalegn), Dawit Gidey (Almaz), Daniel Gidey (Elsa), Mikiele Gidey; his in-laws: Dr. Joe Dudley, Sr., Dr. Eunice Dudley, Ursula Dudley Oglesby, (Mark), and Joe Dudley, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Perry J. Brown



909 E. Market St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 8, 2022.