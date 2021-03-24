Broadnax, Rev. Abner Reid



Rev. Abner Reid Broadnax, 69, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center of natural causes.



Service will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Gamble Funeral Home with the Rev. Shon Hagwood officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. There will be a Walk Thru visitation Thursday, 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Gamble Funeral Home.



Born in Eden, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Charles W. Broadnax and Iris Hairston Ray.



While living in Cadiz, KY, he became associated with St. John Baptist Church, where he served as associate minister. Abner retired (retired sergeant first class) from the US armed forces, serving in both the Air Force and the Army.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one child, Johnny "Love" Clark; a sister, Artis C. Hairston; and granddaughter, Aislanque Broadnax Radford.



He is survived by four children, Encorey Broadnax, Winston Salem, NC; Ebony Whitlock, Indianapolis, IN; Markeesha Broadnax, Cadiz, KY and Florence "Suga" Griffin, Greensboro, NC; siblings. James "Spike" (Emma) Broadnax, Charles "Tuck" Broadnax, Mary Smith, Patricia Ann (William) Artis, Liaretta (Bernie) Hairston, Mildred (James) Tinsley, Eden, NC; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.