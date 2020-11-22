German, Ada Lillian Medders



February 16, 1932 - November 18, 2020



Mrs. Ada Lillian Smith Medders German, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Park.



Mrs. German was a native of Guilford County. She served for several years as a crossing guard at Cone Elementary and General Greene Elementary after retiring from Analog Devices. She was an active member of Carraway United Methodist Church; a former President and Circle Chairman of UMW, and member of G.E. White Sunday School Class.



Ada was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Junior Medders; second husband, Richard L. German; mother, Minnie Ray Smith and father, Bailey Mac Smith; brothers B.M. Smith, John Walter Smith and Wiley Smith; and sisters Mildred Stewart, Earlene Padgett and Edith Clymer.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Medders Key (John) of Greensboro; son, Albert (Butch) Jr. Medders II (Carol) of Greensboro; stepson, Wayne German (Marie) of Eden; brother Bobby Smith (Janice) of Browns Summit; grandchildren Elizabeth (Betsy) Key of Nashville and A.J. Medders III of Kernersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the German family with the arrangements.



Everybody is encouraged to go by the guidelines that masks, and social distancing should be observed.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.