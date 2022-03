Agnes Roberts



Greensboro — Agnes Roberts, 90, died Monday, December 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3920 Balor St. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.