AL Swing



Greensboro — AL Swing, 91, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM and a funeral service at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2021 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 27, 2021.