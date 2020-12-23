Menu
Alan Ravon Harder
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Page High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Harder, Alan Ravon

Alan Ravon Harder, 67, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.

A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held January 5th, 2020 at Palm Street Christian Church. Officiating the service will be Alan's friend of 60 years, Reverend Jim Grasty.

Alan was born July 15, 1953 in Greensboro, NC to the late Klavern and Ethel Harder. A Page High School graduate, he had a career in the field of food service for over 50 years. This included K&W Cafeteria, Made Rite Foods and Sagebrush Steakhouse among other establishments. Alan loved singing, traveling with family and friends, his pets and had a passion for cooking which he loved to share with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Paula Harder; son, Johnny (Jay) Harder; sister, Sue Sasser and husband, Frank; nieces, Amy Clay and Jennifer Pojman; nephews, Scott Sasser, Len, Trey and David Anderson; as well as 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.

Memorial contributions on Alan's behalf can be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

The family is being served by Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Palm Street Christian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
10 Entries
He was a great friend......Our deepest condolences!
Howard & Felicia
December 29, 2020
A true friend from the time I met him at Page. He will truly be missed.
Floyd Royal
December 24, 2020
God bless.
Larry Wells
December 24, 2020
We worked with Alan at Made Rite Foods. Alan was a great guy and will be missed.
Rick and Sherry Foxx
December 23, 2020
Alan was a great friend & will be greatly missed.
Ken & Linda
December 23, 2020
Alan and I had a long,close friendship.I will always miss him.
David Tipton
December 23, 2020
So sad Alan was my best freind for 50 years .ALan was a great guy! He will be missed by all.
Ken Hinshaw
December 23, 2020
My childhood friend and such a kind spirit. Your soul is in heaven with your parents. Rest In Peace.
Katina Vassiliou Madison
December 23, 2020
Lost a Great friend and singer!
J Herbert Hussey
December 23, 2020
Paula and Jay, I'm so sorry to hear of Alan's passing. Sending lots of prayers.
Darlene Greeson- Stewart
December 23, 2020
