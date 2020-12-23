Harder, Alan Ravon
Alan Ravon Harder, 67, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held January 5th, 2020 at Palm Street Christian Church. Officiating the service will be Alan's friend of 60 years, Reverend Jim Grasty.
Alan was born July 15, 1953 in Greensboro, NC to the late Klavern and Ethel Harder. A Page High School graduate, he had a career in the field of food service for over 50 years. This included K&W Cafeteria, Made Rite Foods and Sagebrush Steakhouse among other establishments. Alan loved singing, traveling with family and friends, his pets and had a passion for cooking which he loved to share with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Paula Harder; son, Johnny (Jay) Harder; sister, Sue Sasser and husband, Frank; nieces, Amy Clay and Jennifer Pojman; nephews, Scott Sasser, Len, Trey and David Anderson; as well as 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.
Memorial contributions on Alan's behalf can be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
The family is being served by Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.