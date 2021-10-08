Williamson, Alan Murry
May 6, 1966 - October 5, 2021
Alan Murry Williamson, age 55, of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
A military honors service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, October 8 on the Fair Funeral Home's front lawn.
Alan was a "Front Line" Emergency Room registered nurse at UNC Rockingham Health Care. He previously worked at Danville Memorial, Moses Cone and Duke Hospitals.
He was a US Army veteran where he served as a medic. Alan enjoyed driving his Mustang convertible and riding his motorcycles. He loved to play golf.
Alan is survived by his wife of 19 years, Suzanne "Suzy" Patterson Williamson of the home; daughter, Jessica Kayla Williamson; son, Jacob Aaron Scott and wife Cesily and family; son, Samuel L. Scott; brother, Hiram Hollifield and wife Kathy; sister, Carol Hollifield; sister-in-law, Spring Patterson O'Keefe and husband Ian O'Keefe and family, brother-in-law, Paul Patterson, and wife Christy and family; numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road / P.O. Box 337 / Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.