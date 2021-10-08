Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan Murry Williamson
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Williamson, Alan Murry

May 6, 1966 - October 5, 2021

Alan Murry Williamson, age 55, of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

A military honors service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, October 8 on the Fair Funeral Home's front lawn.

Alan was a "Front Line" Emergency Room registered nurse at UNC Rockingham Health Care. He previously worked at Danville Memorial, Moses Cone and Duke Hospitals.

He was a US Army veteran where he served as a medic. Alan enjoyed driving his Mustang convertible and riding his motorcycles. He loved to play golf.

Alan is survived by his wife of 19 years, Suzanne "Suzy" Patterson Williamson of the home; daughter, Jessica Kayla Williamson; son, Jacob Aaron Scott and wife Cesily and family; son, Samuel L. Scott; brother, Hiram Hollifield and wife Kathy; sister, Carol Hollifield; sister-in-law, Spring Patterson O'Keefe and husband Ian O'Keefe and family, brother-in-law, Paul Patterson, and wife Christy and family; numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Road / P.O. Box 337 / Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
4:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fair Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fair Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry to hear about Alans passing. I work at UNC as well but never got a chance to get to know Alan. So many people loved him there and he will be trully missed. I will keep you all in thoughts and prayers during this time. Rest peacefully in heaven Alan.
Kathryn Curry
Work
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results