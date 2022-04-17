Bowman, Albert "Bryan"



August 16, 1931 - April 14, 2022



Albert Bryan Bowman of Liberty, N.C. passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Hospice Home in Burlington, NC.



Funeral service will be hold on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Union United Methodist Church in Liberty with Reverend Keith Newell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Bryan was born at home to Mary Lou McPherson Bowman and Thomas Grady Bowman on August 16, 1931. Bryan was a lifelong farmer. His early years were spent on the family farm growing tobacco, corn and grain crops.



At age 15 he was awarded the honor of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Bryan played basketball, baseball and graduated from Nathanael Greene High School, Liberty, N.C, class of 1949. After graduation he attended N.C. State taking Agricultural short courses. He was an avid N.C. State sports fan.



Bryan served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Benning, GA and Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma. While Bryan was stationed at Fort Benning, GA he met his wife Ann Joyce Pike Bowman whom he married in March 1958. He attended Pleasant Union United Methodist Church in Liberty, NC.



Bryan is survived by a daughter Tempie Ann Bowman (Michael) Davis of Butler, TN. Grandsons Bryan Phipps of Charlotte, N.C., Robert and Matthew Davis of Butler, TN. Sisters Martha Bowman Davis of Burlington, N.C., and Elizabeth Bowman (Terry) Hauser of Naperville, IL. Sister-In-Law Marie Pike of Franklin, Ga. Several nieces and nephews. A special niece Julie Koon of Powder Springs, GA. A beloved first cousin Sam (Darlene) McPherson of Julian, N.C.



He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Joyce Pike Bowman and his parents Mary Lou and Grady Bowman.



Bryan's family would like to thank his cousins Jayne, Chris, Terry, and David Bowman for their loving care for these last several years.



The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund 5292 Coble Church Road, Liberty, NC 27298.



George Brothers Funeral Service



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.