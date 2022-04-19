Medley, Albert "Al" Joseph
March 1, 1941 - April 16, 2022
Albert "Al" Joseph Medley went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home in Reidsville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Maple Lawn Baptist Church with Rev. J.T. Byerly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Albert "Al" Joseph Medley was born on March 1, 1941, in Senecaville, Ohio. Married to Nannie Sebastian Medley for 58 years, Al was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a flight line mechanic. A faithful member of Maple Lawn Baptist Church for about 57 years in capacity of Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School teacher to the young people, and the adult Sunday School class, the Men's Sunday School class and a deacon as well as an usher. He loved working for the Lord.
He worked for a while at General Metals in Greensboro, NC, Duplicon Machine Shop in Greensboro, NC, C.E. Smith Machine Shop in Greensboro and Sunline USA in Yanceyville, NC; never missed work, as he was a faithful employee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Ray Medley; mother, Marie Curtis; stepfather, James Curtis; infant daughter, Andrea Marie Medley and brother, John Medley.
Al is survived by his wife, Nannie Sebastian Medley, children, Connie M. Morton of Reidsville, Greg Medley (Angela) of Summerfield, Marty Jo Cole of King, NC; grandchildren, Haven Medley, Coy Medley, Nicholas Cole, Hallie Marie Cole and Sharon Reece Cole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maple Lawn Baptist Church, Building Fund, 5401 NC 65, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 19, 2022.