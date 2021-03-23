Albert "Butch" Douglas Williams III was born December 31, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois. He was called home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. while doing what he loved the most.
He played football while attending school at Morgan Park High School. After graduating, he moved away to attend North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University, where he decided to stay after learning he could wear shorts and play basketball in December. He worked at UPS for 40 years, where his friends affectionately called him "Root Beer." He married the love of his life, "ride-or-die," and best friend, Youland, in 1996. In his free time, he was an active member in the Noble Gentlemen's Club and FELLA's club. He loved to gather with friends and family and never met a stranger. He had a passion for jazz and blues music. He was a devoted Aggie fan and never missed a football or basketball game. After his retirement in 2014, he was able to enjoy life traveling the world with his wife, caring for his grandson, working on his yard, and bowling twice a week. Albert had an infectious smile that will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Douglas Williams II in 1980, mother Doris Burnley Williams in 2018, and mother-in-law Youland Yarde in 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Youland Williams of Greensboro, NC; his two beautiful daughters, Ashley and Briana Williams; his sister Darlene Austin (Richard); his brothers Michael Williams, and Keith Williams of Chicago, IL; his brother Albert Conway and brother-in-law Deryck Yarde (Cheryl) of Atlanta, GA; his grandchildren, Treyson, Bryson, and Tyler of Greensboro, NC; nephews, Lamar (Andrea Austin), Richard Austin Jr., Michael Evans, Derrick Williams; nieces, Barbara Jean and Mya of Chicago, IL, Caitlin Yarde of Atlanta, GA; also, a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at 901 E. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27401.
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, Greensboro, North Carolina, is assisting the family with final arrangements.
Perry J. Brown
909 E. Market St. Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.
Words can never express how deeply crushed we are at the transition of my beloved Brother, my daughter's Godfather, and a true friend. He has been a major figure in the lives of our family since 1975. We grieve with the entire Williams Family, and wish you peace in knowing how very much he loved each and every one of you. He lived his life with exuberance and joy. We are sending prayers for strength during this extremely difficult time. He left an enduring Legacy, that will live until we take our last breaths.
The Harrelson Family
March 25, 2021
Youland, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your husband. I know the months to come will be very difficult and we are here for anything you need. My prayers are with you and your family.
Tara Dark
March 25, 2021
Dear Youland,
Words cannot express my deepest sympathy for your loss. Al was a remarkable, kind, funny and caring person. He was such a joy to talk to. I know how much he loved you and you loved him. My heart breaks for you and for your family. Sending thoughts and prayers to all.
Genice DeCorte
March 24, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Williams family for the loss of a great husband, father and brother. While we mourn here the other side cheers his arrival.
Sherif
March 23, 2021
With my sincere heartfelt condolences. God has picked a beautiful flower while taking a walk through his garden on March 17 for himself. Al will truly be missed..I met him at the bowling alley serveral years ago..loved practicing with him and playing actual games. He was a hell of a bowler. To proved that. He beat me a week before his passing. He taught me a lot tho..from here on out I'm IM BOWLING LIKE HELL for him. I love the game too and he knew that..he loved seeing me dance and act a fool after strikes I get . He never will be forgotten when I go the lanes. NEVER . Gonna miss his grandson he use to bring too.. hopefully he will take on his granddad's legacy. Bowl his butt off. If he won't I WILL. GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE
Daniel Little
March 23, 2021
Praying for you all during this time. Prayers for that peace that passes all understanding and comfort you have never known before.