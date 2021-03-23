Williams, Albert



December 31, 1951 - March 17, 2021



Albert "Butch" Douglas Williams III was born December 31, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois. He was called home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. while doing what he loved the most.



He played football while attending school at Morgan Park High School. After graduating, he moved away to attend North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University, where he decided to stay after learning he could wear shorts and play basketball in December. He worked at UPS for 40 years, where his friends affectionately called him "Root Beer." He married the love of his life, "ride-or-die," and best friend, Youland, in 1996. In his free time, he was an active member in the Noble Gentlemen's Club and FELLA's club. He loved to gather with friends and family and never met a stranger. He had a passion for jazz and blues music. He was a devoted Aggie fan and never missed a football or basketball game. After his retirement in 2014, he was able to enjoy life traveling the world with his wife, caring for his grandson, working on his yard, and bowling twice a week. Albert had an infectious smile that will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Douglas Williams II in 1980, mother Doris Burnley Williams in 2018, and mother-in-law Youland Yarde in 2019.



He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Youland Williams of Greensboro, NC; his two beautiful daughters, Ashley and Briana Williams; his sister Darlene Austin (Richard); his brothers Michael Williams, and Keith Williams of Chicago, IL; his brother Albert Conway and brother-in-law Deryck Yarde (Cheryl) of Atlanta, GA; his grandchildren, Treyson, Bryson, and Tyler of Greensboro, NC; nephews, Lamar (Andrea Austin), Richard Austin Jr., Michael Evans, Derrick Williams; nieces, Barbara Jean and Mya of Chicago, IL, Caitlin Yarde of Atlanta, GA; also, a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



A public viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel.



A private graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at 901 E. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27401.



Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, Greensboro, North Carolina, is assisting the family with final arrangements.



Perry J. Brown



909 E. Market St. Greensboro, NC 27401



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.