Greensboro — Alberta Brothers, 85, died Thursday, December 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation is from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St. (Johnson and Sons, High Point)
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc..
2 Entries
"For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens." 2 Corinthians 5:1. With sincere sympathy Rev. Eric S.C. Manning and Members of Mother Emanuel AME Church, Charleston, SC
Mother Emanuel AME Church
Other
December 28, 2021
Dear Teresa and Camilla,
I was so sad to hear of your mother´s passing. She was a special friend and a wonderful lady. Ms Abernathy also sends her love and prayers. You girls did above and beyond in caring for mother and I know she appreciated it.