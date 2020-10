Alfred Mitchell



Greensboro — Alfred Mitchell, 69, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 in The Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel 905 East Market Street Greensboro at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.