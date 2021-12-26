Anderson, Alice Kenreich
March 8, 1927 - December 21, 2021
Alice Louise Kenreich Anderson, 94, died peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Greensboro, NC at Moses Cone Hospital. The youngest child of William and Olive Kenreich. Alice was born in Greenford, Ohio on March 8, 1927. She graduated from Capital University with a degree in Education, majoring in math and physical education. Alice married Urton Anderson, Jr. on June 21, 1949. They were married for 58 years, until his death in 2007.
She taught physical education for many years at the Hilliard Middle school and worked tirelessly worked to support gymnastics, and other sports for young women in Ohio.
Known for her outgoing personality and community support, Alice was an active member of Saint James Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and the Bethel series. She loved playing bridge with longtime friends, sailing, and making pottery. She frequently gave pottery demonstrations at the Cultural Arts Center during the Columbus Arts Festivals. An avid golfer, in later years she continued to enjoy the game by volunteering at the Memorial Tournament.
She enjoyed traveling, visiting France, Germany, Japan with family and locations in the US with her husband at his Navy reunions. In 2012 she relocated to Greensboro to be closer to family. In Greensboro she attended First Lutheran Church and was active playing bridge and working with the library at Abbotswood, where she lived.
Alice is survived by her two children, Urton Anderson III (Debbie) of Lexington, KY, and Jon Anderson (Becky) of Greensboro, NC; a foster daughter Jeannie Glover; four grandchildren, Alissa Anderson, Bryony (Steve) Rogers, Erica Anderson and Urton Anderson IV (Paula); two great-grandchildren, Anya Rogers and Kara Rogers, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at St. James Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 5660 Trabue Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228 on February 4th, 2022. Family visitation will be at 1:00 PM. The service will begin at 2:00 PM with committal to follow in the St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association
or the "Lighting a Path for the Next Generation" Capital Campaign to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of St. James building and the 175th Anniversary of the congregation in 2022.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.