Ellis, Alice Lawrence



November 2, 1931 - March 31, 2022



Mrs. Alice (Jean) Lawrence Ellis passed from this life on March 31, 2022, in Greensboro, NC.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2022 at 11 a.m., St. James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro, NC with Rev. Phanta Lansden officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.



Alice, known by those close to her as "Jean," was born November 2, 1931, in Tarboro, North Carolina. Jean lived 90 magnificent years and everyone who met her will always remember her dedication to educating children. She received her B.S. degree in early childhood education from Winston-Salem State University, formerly known as Winston-Salem Teachers College, in 1953.



Jean was married to her lifelong love, Dr. Willie Thomas Ellis, Sr., for 62 years. To this wonderful union, two children were born. She was a faithful member of St. James Presbyterian Church (USA). To this fellowship she gave resources of time, means and talents for many years. Jean was a woman of very strong faith who embraced life with wisdom and enthusiasm; she diligently served the Lord, her family and her friends. She was a beloved member of her community and could repeatedly be found leading programs for children such as tutoring children and the Cub Scouts.



Jean was very active in her church, St. James Presbyterian Church. She served as a deacon, was a member of the Marie Florance Presbytettes Circle, was a faithful member of the Monday Morning Bible Study and served on the planning committee for the 150th year anniversary for St. James Presbyterian Church, in which she was honored for her contribution in the field of education.



Jean was an elementary school teacher, retiring in 1990 from Guilford County Schools with over 30 years of service, where she touched the lives of many.



Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, her church family and working in her garden on the family farm.



She leaves to cherish in loving memory her two sons Willie T., Jr. and his wife Yvonne of Greensboro, NC and Melchior B. and his wife Joyce of Wake Forest, NC. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, Wesley Tovon Ellis (Gerrie) of Atlanta, GA, Brittany Jean Ellis of Greensboro, NC, Corbin Lawrence Ellis of Memphis, TN, Melchior Ellis, Jr. and Mallory Ellis of Wake Forest, NC, 2 great-grandchildren, Corbin Ellis and Gionni Ellis, a sister Carrie L. Bridgers of Princeville, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Hinnant Funeral Service



512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 6, 2022.