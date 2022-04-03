Kirkman, Alice S.
June 24, 1934 - March 27, 2022
Alice Slater Kirkman, 87, of Greensboro, NC, died peacefully on March 27, 2022, at Friends Homes West in Greensboro. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Alice was a native of Greensboro and the second of four children of Jewel Maxwell and Clarence Slater.
Alice was a graduate of Grimsley High School. As an accomplished real estate agent, beginning her career with one of Greensboro's first all-female real estate agencies, habitat
, she followed in the footsteps of her father, who owned Slater Realty in Greensboro.
Alice was a passionate and active member in the Greensboro Symphony Guild and won awards for her involvement in the Guild's program to bring symphony music to Greensboro's public-school students.
She will be remembered by her family, her friends, and the many friends of her children with whom she shared deep bonds, for her unconditional and genuine love, her grace and elegance, her beautiful smile, her laughter, and the incredible hospitality she offered so selflessly to all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Allan M. Kirkman, and sisters Betty Lashley and Rosemond "Squeaky" Slater. She is survived by her brother, John Slater (Kay) of Greensboro; two children, Elaine Nichols (Bob) of Hertford, NC, and Jeffrey Kirkman (Steven Blaski) of Fort Myers, FL.; grandchildren, Jeremy Lauten of Murphy, NC, and Kelsey Nichols Welsman (Joel) of Lusby, MD; and other extended family members.
The family wishes to extend their grateful appreciation to Alice's nieces Alyssa Slater, Holly Lashley, Nancy Horne, and Caryl Elliot, and her great-nephew and his wife, Jared and Anna Lashley, for their steadfast support of Alice with their visits to see her, their assistance to the family, and the love they showed her over the years. She so loved her family.
The family wants to sincerely thank the staff in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Health Care at Friends Homes West for their kind and compassionate care during the time that Alice and Allan lived there.
In addition, the family offers a special expression of gratitude to Patty Aiken of Home Instead for her incomparable attention to the care of Alice and Allan, and to the superlative and loving care provided by the outstanding caregivers of the agency.
As her children always said to her, "You are the best mother a child could ever hope for." Alice will always be loved and remembered with the deepest affection and joy, and while we will miss her madly, she will never be forgotten.
If you met Alice, you never forgot her; her life was remarkable in so many ways and deserves to be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Greensboro Symphony Guild.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.