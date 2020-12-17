Stokes, Alice Elizabeth



Elizabeth Stokes, 102, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Heartland Living & Rehab.



Elizabeth was born on November 28, 1918, in Greensboro, NC, to the late John Wesley and Lillian Glenn Turner and was the eldest of six children. She graduated from James B. Dudley High School in 1937 and married Leroy Stokes Sr. on February 14, 1940. To this union was born five children.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents John and Lillian, husband Leroy Stokes Sr, children Marie and Leroy Jr. and siblings John Jr., Charles, Calvin and Dorothy Turner Slade. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Frances Peoples (William) of Columbus, OH, Bettie Garner (Larry) of Liberty, NC, one son William "Billy" Stokes of Greensboro, NC, sister Willie Mae Pass of Columbus, OH, 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, her extended family Meriwether and Neil Maddox, Ed, Kenneth and Will Maddox, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.; visitation 12:30 p.m. at Callands Funeral Home, 1405 Yanceyville Street, Suite-E, Greensboro, NC. Services will stream live on Callands Funeral Home , Facebook. Viewing Monday, December 21, 2020 at Callands Funeral from 1pm - 7 pm family present from 6pm- 7pm. Professional services provided by Callands Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2020.