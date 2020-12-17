Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Elizabeth Stokes
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020
Stokes, Alice Elizabeth

Elizabeth Stokes, 102, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Heartland Living & Rehab.

Elizabeth was born on November 28, 1918, in Greensboro, NC, to the late John Wesley and Lillian Glenn Turner and was the eldest of six children. She graduated from James B. Dudley High School in 1937 and married Leroy Stokes Sr. on February 14, 1940. To this union was born five children.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents John and Lillian, husband Leroy Stokes Sr, children Marie and Leroy Jr. and siblings John Jr., Charles, Calvin and Dorothy Turner Slade. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Frances Peoples (William) of Columbus, OH, Bettie Garner (Larry) of Liberty, NC, one son William "Billy" Stokes of Greensboro, NC, sister Willie Mae Pass of Columbus, OH, 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, her extended family Meriwether and Neil Maddox, Ed, Kenneth and Will Maddox, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.; visitation 12:30 p.m. at Callands Funeral Home, 1405 Yanceyville Street, Suite-E, Greensboro, NC. Services will stream live on Callands Funeral Home , Facebook. Viewing Monday, December 21, 2020 at Callands Funeral from 1pm - 7 pm family present from 6pm- 7pm. Professional services provided by Callands Funeral Home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callands Funeral Home
1405 Yanceyville Street, Suite-E, Greensboro, NC
Dec
22
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Callands Funeral Home
1405 Yanceyville Street, Suite-E, Greensboro, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Callands Funeral Home
1405 Yanceyville Street, Suite-E, Greensboro, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.