Harcum, Aline Thompson
June 8, 1923 - June 7, 1921
Aline Thompson Harcum, 97, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Friends Home Guilford. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 11 a.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A reception will be held afterwards at the church. Aline was born June 8, 1923 in Greensboro, the daughter of Lewis and Mable Cox Thompson. Aline was a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, was Circle chairman, an honorary member of the Women of the Church, and elder, and where she worked many years as secretary. Aline read her Bible every day and was a very strong believer in the Lord. She was also an extremely dedicated spouse, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and a caregiver to all she met. Aline worked in a bomb factory during WWII. She spent many years with her husband caring for her daughter Judy, who had Down's syndrome, live her life and have every opportunity as any person would have. This dedication is a testament to her character and the love she had for her family. In addition to her parents, Aline was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Spurgeon 'Sparky' Harcum, Jr.; daughter, Judith Aline Harcum; sisters, Mary Whitehead and her husband John F., and Sarah Byrd; brothers, Carlton Thompson and wife Virginia, Richard Thompson and wife Paige, Robert Thompson, and Leland Thompson. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert L. Harcum and granddaughter, Victoria A. Harcum, both of Virginia Beach, VA, sister-in-laws, Judy Thompson and Linda Thompson, both of Fletcher, NC, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Aline's name be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.