Kirkman, Allan M.



August 26, 1923 - November 2, 2020



Allan M. Kirkman, 97, of Greensboro, N.C., died peacefully at Friends Homes on Monday, Nov. 2. A private service and interment was held at Christ United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 5.



Allan was born in Greensboro to Kirby and Clara (Taylor) Kirkman. He graduated from Pleasant Garden High School and immediately entered the U.S. Army to proudly serve his nation during WWII. He was among the troops during the historic Allied invasion of Normandy Beach on D-Day. After the war, Allan remained in Germany for an extended period to continue serving his nation.



Returning home after his military service, Allan worked primarily as the senior buyer and salesman for Talley Laundry Machinery Corp. in Greensboro.



Allan was a member of the Masons and the Greensboro Kiwanis Club, for which he enjoyed volunteering each year to deliver dictionaries and other assistance to Greensboro elementary school students.



Allan was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, K.N. Kirkman, Jr.; and his sister Marie (Kirkman) Koury. He is survived by his wife, Alice (Slater) Kirkman; two children, Elaine Nichols (Bob) of Herdford, N.C.; and Jeffrey Kirkman (Steven Blaski) of Des Moines, Iowa; his grandchildren, Jeremy Lauten of Murphy, N.C., and Kelsey Nichols Welsman (Joel) of Washington, D.C.; and other extended family members.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Friends Homes Residence Assistance Fund for Friends Homes West.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.