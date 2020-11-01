Willetts, Allen
August 10, 1939 - October 24, 2020
Gibsonville – Allen Willetts, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Blumenthal Medical Center. He was born on August 10, 1939 in Sampson County to the late Francis Sherman Willetts and Lou Goodrich Willetts and was married to the late Mary Doris Blanton Willetts.
He was the owner and operator of Allen Paving and Trucking Company for over 35 years. Allen enjoyed country music so much he owned several night clubs and music venues. He was known by many as "Big Al." Some of the clubs he owned was Allen's Country, The Rockett and The El Paso. Allen was a well-known individual in the music industry and helped many country artists get their start.
Allen was a US Army veteran in the Korean War, he was a loving and proud husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Allen is survived by his only daughter who he adored, Patricia "Trish" Ann Willetts Willard; granddaughters, Alexandria Doris Willard and Elisabeth Ashlyn Willard; and a sister, Annie Grace Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings, Mattie Coble, Gladys Faulkner, Georgia Mae Goodrich Hardy, Mary Lou Stuart, Fanny Willetts, Alton Willetts and Julius Willetts.
The family had a private service with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Dementia Society of America
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.