Newnam, Alma Crews



October 22, 1920 - October 9, 2020



Alma Dean Crews Newnam departed this life on October 9, 2020. Born in Chapel Hill, NC, on October 22 or 29, 1920, Alma Dean was a lively child who grew up loving singing, dancing, talking with friends and family, and appreciating the music of each generation of her children and grandchildren. As a child she adored being her daddy's "right-hand man" and she carried that work ethic from the dairy farm throughout her life. Alma Dean was committed to the establishment and growth of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, and it was through Department activities that many members of the community learned what the family already knew—she was an amazing cook.



Alma Dean was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marvin Staples ("Jack") and Annie Lou Webster Crews; her husband, Floyd Newnam; her brothers, Carlton and Marvin; her sisters, Hope Durham, Merle Irving, Sue Strong, and Lena Frances Crews; her half-brothers, Norman and Jack Crews; and half-sisters Annie McPherson and Doris Elliott. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia (Kenneth) Tuttle, Linda (Fairley) Lawson, and Rita (Steve) Maloy; her grandchildren, Dwayne Hawkins, Deanna (Timmy) Shelton, Kelly and Eric Lawson, and Stephen Maloy; her great grandchildren Liz Maree Hawkins, Spencer Griffin, and Emily and Josh Smith; and her half-siblings, Bill (Nellie) Crews, Jim (Dorothy) Crews, David Crews, and Beth (Earl) Sexton.



In keeping with Alma Dean's wishes and in response to the pandemic, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers and food and in keeping with her wishes, please direct memorial donations to Gibson House (Formerly Hospice Home of Rockingham County), PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. The family will plan a celebration of life post-pandemic.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.