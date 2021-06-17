Daniel, Alma Hughes
September 4, 1926 - June 9, 2021
Alma Hughes Daniel, 94, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Wednesday June 9, 2021 following a brief illness resulting from a fall in her home.
Alma was born in Roxboro, NC on September 4, 1926; she was the youngest of three children raised by William Henry and Ora Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Richard Edward Daniel, her brother, Vincent Hughes and her beloved sister, Janie Rampey.
She is survived by her son, Edward Hughes Daniel, her nieces Ellen Lunsford, Linda Miller, Iris Hooper, Jane Gibson and nephew, Victor Hughes.
Alma was a lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church and over the years served many positions including Sunday school teacher and church treasurer. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the church and especially Ms. Ginger Pfister for invaluable outreach to her and many other church members.
Alma worked several jobs over her career, including reporter for her hometown newspaper and as a bookkeeper for Battleground Tire Co., where she enjoyed many years working for the owners, Brice and Max Gardner.
Alma enjoyed creating a home for her family in Greensboro and also returning as often as possible to her hometown of Roxboro to visit remaining family and friends. The family would also like to thank her neighbor, Gay Langston, who gave help and support to Alma when she needed it most. Also special thanks to Marian Rinehart, who was a good friend to Alma in her final years.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Gardens by Dr. Jeff Johnsen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks with gratitude that memorials in Alma's name be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 17, 2021.