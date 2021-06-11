To Dale, Patrice, Laverne's grand "babies" and other family. I will miss Laverne with that smile and sweet spirit. We were both in the Speech Choir where Laverne's face would light up whenever she spoke of her family. I know you all will miss her as I will. May God continue to bless you. Please know that your Genesis Baptist Church Family is always here for you. Alice L. Pennix

Alice Pennix Friend June 12, 2021