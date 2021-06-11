Greensboro — Alma Kelly, 78, died Sunday, June 6, 2021. A homegoing celebration is 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12 in Genesis Baptist Church, 2812 E. Bessemer Ave. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
Mrs Kelly, I had the pleasure of meeting her at the ymca in the water aerobics class! Never a negative word came out her mouth. I just took to her and missed her when the Covid came, now she gone for good; just to know she’s resting with Jesus is a blessing!
Audrey Redfearn
Friend
June 13, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Larry Lynaum
Family
June 12, 2021
To Dale, Patrice, Laverne's grand "babies" and other family. I will miss Laverne with that smile and sweet spirit. We were both in the Speech Choir where Laverne's face would light up whenever she spoke of her family. I know you all will miss her as I will. May God continue to bless you. Please know that your Genesis Baptist Church Family is always here for you. Alice L. Pennix
Alice Pennix
Friend
June 12, 2021
To Brother Kelly & family, condolences to you and your family. Will keep you in my prayers. Diana Wade & family
Diana Wade
Acquaintance
June 12, 2021
May her beautiful soul rest in peace
Antoinette Scud
Family
June 12, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. When I first met Mrs. Kelly, I extended my hand to shake her hand, but she reached out and gave me a hug
Katherine T Chavis
June 12, 2021
To my beautiful sister, Words cannot express my sorrow knowing you are no longer physically here with me! As our older sister, you always bonded the 3 of us together in a loving, calming and wonderful way. Renay and I will always hold you dear to our hearts! With eternal love....Your sister's, Montez and Renay Kincy
Montez Kincy
Sister
June 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss may God Blessed you and keep watching over this family in Jesus Name
Julia Jackson
Work
June 11, 2021
It was with great sadness that I learned of Laverne’s passing. I want to express to you my most heartfelt sympathy.
Dorothy Cunningham
Friend
June 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May you cling to all the wonderful memories that you have of Laverne, as will I.