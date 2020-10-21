Clark, Alma Nance
October 16, 1938 - October 18, 2020
Alma Nance Clark
1938 - 2020
Born in Ruffin, NC to the late Eithel Aaron Nance and Patty Layne Nance.
Predeceased by her parents, sisters; Mary Nance McGee, Stella Nance Moody, Brothers; Rev. Jack T. Nance, and Aaron Nance Jr.
She was a loving wife, Mama, Grammy, sister, aunt, loyal friend, and many people considered Alma their surrogate "Mama Alma."
Survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill, son Eddie (Ruth), daughter Kathryn Clark Bishop (Tom), grandchildren Will and Katie Clark; siblings - brothers; Maynard Nance, Paul Nance, sisters; Allene Simpson, Sue N. Gunn and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews ,and two BFF's Berla Lasley and Joan Pruitt and loving friends.
Saved at an early age at Ruffin Stacy Baptist, she later became a longtime faithful member of Community Baptist Church, Reidsville. She taught Sunday School, VBS, started Jr. church program, served as church/school secretary several years. She enjoyed working with the Theatre Guild of Rockingham County. She loved to travel and enjoyed planning trips (including motorcoach) for seniors. Every trip involved preparation and payment. This, her final trip, was a free gift, paid for by Jesus Christ. When he shed His Blood for all who will accept Him by faith. Purchased with His own blood.
Due to God's amazing grace and mercy, she bravely battled three cancers since 1996.
Her finally trip was planned years prior…now graduated to see the King of Kings, Jesus Christ! A graduate of Ruffin High School, she was a proud Miss Ruffin (always our beauty). She enjoyed walking on the beach, reading, writing poetry, taking the survivor's walk in the Relay For Life
each year.
She wished to thank her prayer partners who walked beside on her journey.
Her celebration of life will be Friday, October 23 at 1 p.m. with a graveside service at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Keith Anderson officiating. The family requests that all attendees please wear masks and be considerate of others with social distancing.
Memorials in her memory can be made to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Community Baptist Schools, 509 Triangle Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
.
