Eddie, Bill, Kathy, Ruth, Will, Katie, and all Alma's family, We were sorry to hear of Alma's recent passing. What a wonderful Christian she was, and a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and friend to her family and friends. It was always a joy to see her and talk with her. I know you cherish her life, and the memories of her. We look forward to that great reunion we will have with her and all the loved ones who are already there with Jesus. May the Lord give you all peace and comfort as you walk through all the days ahead, as only He can give. We loved her.

Maureen & Steve Burns October 23, 2020