Alvaro Alonso-Mendoza



Greensboro — Alvaro Alonso-Mendoza, 46, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 812 Duke St. Interment will be held in Mexico. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 31, 2022.