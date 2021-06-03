Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin Dovane Galloway
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST
Reidsville, NC
Alvin Dovane Galloway

Reidsville — Alvin Dovane Galloway departed this life on Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021. He was a native of Rockingham County, North Carolina and a resident of Greensboro for many years before returning to Reidsville in 2019. Alvin was a graduate of Reidsville Senior High School, class of 1978 and was of the Christian faith. Known to the family as the "Organizer," he was a retiree of ITG Brands (formerly Lorillard Tobacco Co.). His brother, Broderick Galloway, preceded him in death. Survivors are: beloved parents, Jettie and J.W. Galloway, Jr.; sisters and brothers in order, Diane Lane, William Larry Galloway (Melissa), Marvin Galloway (Angie), Quincy Galloway (Lisa G.), Sonya G. Watlington (Lonnell), Christopher Galloway, and ArLisa "Baby Sister" Galloway (William); aunts, Ruth Neal (Tacoma), Elaine Cole (Brooklyn), Odell Stephenson (Ruffin), and Hallie McCain (Reidsville); special friends, David Simpson and Greg Hamlet; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 from the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel, 3600 O"Henry Blvd., Greensboro with Rev. Thomas W. Williamson, Sr. presiding. The family is receiving friends at the residence, 102 Savannah Drive. Online condolences may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com (Johnson & Sons).
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel
3600 North O'Henry Boulevard, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
THE FAMILY HAVE MY CONDOLENCE,I WORK WITH ALVIN AT LORILLARD,MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
Linda Johnson
Work
June 5, 2021
You will be truly missed, Love The Williamsons
Wendy Williamson
Family
June 4, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Michael Waller
Friend
June 4, 2021
In these times of sorrow he surely departed to a better place.
Clyde Moore
Family
June 3, 2021
May the blessings of our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, rest & reside within you forever and always.
Parrish & Family
Family
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results