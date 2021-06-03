Alvin Dovane Galloway
Reidsville — Alvin Dovane Galloway departed this life on Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021. He was a native of Rockingham County, North Carolina and a resident of Greensboro for many years before returning to Reidsville in 2019. Alvin was a graduate of Reidsville Senior High School, class of 1978 and was of the Christian faith. Known to the family as the "Organizer," he was a retiree of ITG Brands (formerly Lorillard Tobacco Co.). His brother, Broderick Galloway, preceded him in death. Survivors are: beloved parents, Jettie and J.W. Galloway, Jr.; sisters and brothers in order, Diane Lane, William Larry Galloway (Melissa), Marvin Galloway (Angie), Quincy Galloway (Lisa G.), Sonya G. Watlington (Lonnell), Christopher Galloway, and ArLisa "Baby Sister" Galloway (William); aunts, Ruth Neal (Tacoma), Elaine Cole (Brooklyn), Odell Stephenson (Ruffin), and Hallie McCain (Reidsville); special friends, David Simpson and Greg Hamlet; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 from the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel, 3600 O"Henry Blvd., Greensboro with Rev. Thomas W. Williamson, Sr. presiding. The family is receiving friends at the residence, 102 Savannah Drive. Online condolences may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com
(Johnson & Sons).
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.