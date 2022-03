Alvis David Brown



Brown Summit — Alvis David Brown, 75, died Monday, September 6, 2021. A viewing will be Saturday, September 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, Yanceyville, NC. Graveside services will be Sunday, September 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Corbett Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, Pelham, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2021.