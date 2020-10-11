Clapp, Alvis (Ronald)



October 19, 1940 - October 7, 2020



Alvis (Ronald) Clapp passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital a few days short of his 80th birthday.



Ronald was born in Guilford County in High Point, NC to the late Laura Whitesell Clapp and Ben Dexter Clapp. Ronald received his Bachelors of Science from East Carolina University, was a veteran of the US Air Force and after his service he had a lengthy career at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development where he retired. Ronald was known for his wicked sense of humor, his many practical jokes, was an avid Braves fan and loved to saltwater fish.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Johnson Clapp. He is also survived by his son Chris Clapp (Leslie) and grandson Carson Clapp of Wilmington, NC, his Brother Gerry Clapp of Charlotte, NC and Brother Bradley Clapp of Santa Rosa Beach, FL.



The family would like to express its gratitude to Guilford County Emergency Medical Services and the staff at Moses Cone Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Ronald during his illness.



Due to the pandemic, a family gathering will be conducted at a later time. Memorial Donations in his name may be made to Mt Hope Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian, NC 27283.



Arrangements are being handled by Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.