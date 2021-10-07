May, Amy Dawn Jarvis



March 1, 1972 - October 2, 2021



Amy Dawn Jarvis May was predeceased by birth parents, Paula Jarvis Finney and Ronnie Gray; grandparents, Paul and Estelle Jarvis; and grandfather, Eugene Ellis.



She is survived by her children, Adam Shuler and Hannah Shuler of Thomasville; parents, Wallace and Kathy Jarvis, and grandmother, Maxine Ellis, of Greensboro; aunt, Madeline Swaney; and other aunts and uncles and her many cousins. She is also survived by her beloved canine, Diesel, and many, many, many dear friends.



Amy graduated from Northeast Guilford High School in 1980 and Greensboro College in 1999. She was employed by Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits in Operations as a customer service coordinator. She spent most of her career at Wrangler/VF/Kontoor and previously worked at Amazon and PepsiCo. She was an active member of Bowman Gray Ladies Auxiliary.



All who met Amy knew she was special and many people called her their "best friend." She made those around her feel loved and like the most important person in the world.



Amy's love of her friends was second only to her love of God and her family. We hope losing her to COVID will move those who love and miss her to take care to be safe and to get vaccinated.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405, with Reverend Steve Jarvis officiating.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.