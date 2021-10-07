Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
May, Amy Dawn Jarvis
March 1, 1972 - October 2, 2021
Amy Dawn Jarvis May was predeceased by birth parents, Paula Jarvis Finney and Ronnie Gray; grandparents, Paul and Estelle Jarvis; and grandfather, Eugene Ellis.
She is survived by her children, Adam Shuler and Hannah Shuler of Thomasville; parents, Wallace and Kathy Jarvis, and grandmother, Maxine Ellis, of Greensboro; aunt, Madeline Swaney; and other aunts and uncles and her many cousins. She is also survived by her beloved canine, Diesel, and many, many, many dear friends.
Amy graduated from Northeast Guilford High School in 1980 and Greensboro College in 1999. She was employed by Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits in Operations as a customer service coordinator. She spent most of her career at Wrangler/VF/Kontoor and previously worked at Amazon and PepsiCo. She was an active member of Bowman Gray Ladies Auxiliary.
All who met Amy knew she was special and many people called her their "best friend." She made those around her feel loved and like the most important person in the world.
Amy's love of her friends was second only to her love of God and her family. We hope losing her to COVID will move those who love and miss her to take care to be safe and to get vaccinated.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405, with Reverend Steve Jarvis officiating.
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel.
3 Entries
So many fond memories of Amy. She always had a smile on her face and was a good sport even when Daddy (Lee) was lovingly picking on her. Amy will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are her family and friends. Another angel has earned their wings.
Holly Miles Hiatt
Family
October 10, 2021
Amy always wanted to be a mother, that was one of her dreams every since I knew her. I am so happy she was able to experience that during her life. Adam and Hannah was the joy and the most important accomplishment in her life. Rest easy Amy knowing that Adam and Hannah are your legacy and a part of you that will live on and thrive because of you and your love for them.
Valarie Holsey
Friend
October 8, 2021
I have many pleasant memories of working with Amy and VF/Kontoor for many years. She was always a ray of sunshine on the floor to share with all of us Planners. Sending condolences to the family for their loss. She was a beautiful person inside and outside.