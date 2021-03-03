Menu
Amy Jo "Jody" Oliver
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Oliver, Amy Jo "Jody"

September 12, 1957 - February 28, 2021

Amy Jo "Jody" Bailey Oliver, 63, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. She will lie in repose on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home, for those wishing to come by to pay their respects.

Born September 12, 1957 in Carver, Massachusetts, Jody was the daughter of the late Warren and Marjorie Bailey. She attended Warren Percy Bailey College, where she studied accounting. Jody worked for Tim Carver Machinery as their accounting manager. She loved to sing and play piano, loved her animals and most of all enjoyed every moment she could spend with her family and grandchildren

She is survived by her husband, James Oliver of the home; daughter, Kristen Moore (Brendan) of Carver, MA; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Matthew, Madison and Mason; brother, Adam Bailey of MA; and sister, Noel Riley of MA.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
NC
Mar
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
Greensboro, NC
