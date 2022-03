Andrena Ruth Owens



Greensboro — Andrena Ruth Owens, 85, died Friday, February 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Thomasville at 11 a.m.; visitation at 10:30 a.m. S. E. Thomas Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.