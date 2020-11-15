Johnson, Dr. Andrew Myron
August 15, 1935 - November 7, 2020
Dr. Andrew Myron Johnson, age 85, died at home in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born August 15, 1935, in Brundidge, AL, Dr. Johnson was the son of the late Andrew Foman Johnson and Verdie Lee Hildreth Johnson.
He is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Martha Elizabeth Holleman of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Helen Lee Johnson of Northfield, MA; son, Andrew Sherwood (Shawna) Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Connor Rau Johnson, Koven Allen Johnson, and Sylla Biabou Johnson, all of Pittsburgh, PA; and sisters, Miriam Carnes of Upland, CA; Genevieve Woodard of McMinnville, OR; and Elisabeth (Joe) Thomas of Florence, AL.
As a child, Myron wanted two things: a brother and a trumpet. He ended up with a trumpet, playing in band and also singing in the Glee Club – both activities he continued later in life. Myron's family was academically and musically gifted and moved to Wilmore, KY, so that he and his siblings could attend the Christian school, Asbury College. He went on to Vanderbilt University Medical School, graduating at the top of his class in 1959, at the age of 23. He completed a residency in pediatric medicine at Boston Children's Hospital and then served for two years in the Air Force as captain and doctor at Johnson Air Force base outside Tokyo, Japan.
Upon his return to the U.S., Dr. Johnson completed a fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital, and then joined a private pediatric practice in Providence, RI. He returned to Boston to study hematology, and subsequently moved to Chapel Hill, NC, to practice, teach and perform research as a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. In 1984, he took a position at the Centers for Blood Research in Boston, MA, and Portland, ME, returning to NC in 1989 to serve as program director for Pediatric Area Health Education Center for The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Johnson performed research involving blood lipids, pediatric immunology, and fetal proteins, as well as pediatric infectious diseases including the A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and B influenza viruses. He was involved in the international effort to standardize plasma protein assays. Dr. Johnson is widely published, having authored nearly 70 studies in scientific and medical journals, and was often recruited to edit medical papers for his international colleagues.
A gentleman of infinite knowledge, Myron served as a resource of wisdom and information to many throughout his life. His family fondly remembers that, as a young child, he read an entire set of encyclopedias while bedridden with polio. His wit was quick and a pun or idiosyncratic expression was never far from his lips. He was a biblical scholar and loved having meaningful discussions with others regarding the bible and the Kerygma courses he led. Other passions included travel, photography, photo editing, and supporting the arts in the areas of classical and choral music. He played trumpet in The Village Band in Chapel Hill, performed with the Durham Savoyards, and sang in the Bel Canto Company, who he continued to support after retiring. He traveled the globe, visiting over 75 countries, and never lost his eagerness to expand his horizons and learn about different cultures.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Cone Health Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410, or Doctors Without Borders
.
Dr. Johnson's arrangements are entrusted to Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC (336) 272-5157. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.