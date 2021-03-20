Dawn, Robin and Princess, I am so sadden to hear of the passing of Mr. Nilen. He was like my dad too in many ways. The many memories that we shared with you mom and dad, I truly hold dear to my heart. Never to forget. I pray that God will keep you and the family close to him as he holds you in his loving arms. Love you all. Darlene McLendon-Dixon

