Ramseur — Andrew J. Nilen, Sr., 85, died Thursday, March 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
Sorry for your lost.Will be praying for the family.So sorry that I cannot be with you
all during this time.
Elizabeth Moore
March 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I went to high school with Andrew Jr and Dawn. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Donna Simmons Thompson
March 21, 2021
Nilen Family, although I only met Mr. Nilen a couple of times, I felt I knew him through Andrew Jr. I went through training, and worked with him for several years at the FD and he talked of his family all the time.
Please accept my condolences for this tough time.
Praying for healing and comforting for your entire family.
Stay safe.
Rick Cross
March 21, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of cousin Andrew. May God give you strength during this difficult time. Praying for you family.
Tameyia Kellam
March 21, 2021
Dawn, Robin and Princess, I am so sadden to hear of the passing of Mr. Nilen. He was like my dad too in many ways. The many memories that we shared with you mom and dad, I truly hold dear to my heart. Never to forget. I pray that God will keep you and the family close to him as he holds you in his loving arms. Love you all. Darlene McLendon-Dixon