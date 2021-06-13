Menu
Andrew Christopher Smith
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Smith, Andrew Christopher

August 19, 1960 - June 9, 2021

Andrew Christopher Smith, born in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 1960 to the late Ralph Smith Sr. and Betty Jane Fryar Smith. Andrew passed on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hudler Smith, and brother Gary Smith. He is survived by his brother Ralph Smith and sister Jane Smith, stepson Jeremy McDaniel (Jessica), four grandchildren: Clayton, Corbin, Alminee, and Rebecca and his best friend since childhood, Kelly Patterson.

Andrew graduated from Eastern Guilford High and attended East Carolina University. Andrew was employed by Guy M Turner Inc. and worked part time at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross. He enjoyed spending his spare time listening to music and playing his drums.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 14 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the Forbis and Dick Funeral Service-Pleasant Garden Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, in Andrew's memory to Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1810 Phillips Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405.

Forbis & Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel

4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant, NC
Jun
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A dear friend one that would go the extra mile. Thanks Andrew for the help and concern for me in my battle with diabetes. For checking in to see if I needed help. For being my friend.
Barry Craig
Friend
June 11, 2021
