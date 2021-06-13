Smith, Andrew Christopher



August 19, 1960 - June 9, 2021



Andrew Christopher Smith, born in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 1960 to the late Ralph Smith Sr. and Betty Jane Fryar Smith. Andrew passed on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 following a brief illness.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hudler Smith, and brother Gary Smith. He is survived by his brother Ralph Smith and sister Jane Smith, stepson Jeremy McDaniel (Jessica), four grandchildren: Clayton, Corbin, Alminee, and Rebecca and his best friend since childhood, Kelly Patterson.



Andrew graduated from Eastern Guilford High and attended East Carolina University. Andrew was employed by Guy M Turner Inc. and worked part time at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross. He enjoyed spending his spare time listening to music and playing his drums.



Visitation will take place on Monday, June 14 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the Forbis and Dick Funeral Service-Pleasant Garden Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, in Andrew's memory to Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1810 Phillips Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405.



Forbis & Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel



4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.