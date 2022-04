Angiela "Angie" Kaye Wheeler



Asheboro — Angiela "Angie" Kaye Wheeler, 54, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service, 304 Lanier Ave.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.