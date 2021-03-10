I am so sorry for you loss. Anita hired me at Sara Lee- she brought me up here to NC from my job in SC. I count my blessings for that and have thanked her a number of times. She was funny, crazy, passionate and smart all in one person. Prayers for strength for all of you! Keep those memories close and find ways to smile. She wouldn´t want it any other way.

Patty Tierney March 10, 2021