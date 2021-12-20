Ellison, Ann Williiams
March 2, 1941 - December 18, 2021
Ann Williams Ellison, 80, of Ruffin, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Jim McGough officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
The family requests that you practice social distancing and wear face masks during the services.
Ann was born in Rockingham County to the late Jack and Evaline Williams. She was a member at True Gospel Baptist Church and rarely missed a service until her health declined. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing that gift with others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Allen Ellison; an infant son; brother, Bobby Williams; sister, Betty Bailey.
She is survived by her sons, Eddie, Doug, and Greg Ellison; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Henry Williams.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2021.