Galiger, Ann Camden
February 27, 1936 - June 13, 2021
Ann "Nancy" Camden Eakins Galiger was born February 27, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA and died June 13, 2021 in Jenks, OK. Raised in Ford City, PA, she received her BA at Indiana University. Her first teaching job was in Libertyville IL, where she met her husband Barry James Galiger. She continued teaching in St Louis, where both children were born, and then Prairie Village, KS before joining her husband with Galiger Machinery, selling metal fabricating machine tools. She continued in machine tool sales in Greensboro, NC from 1986 to shortly before her death, one of the only women in the field for much of her career. She was passionate about music, singing in church choirs her entire adult life, as well as community and professional choirs and operas. She hosted frequent soirees in KC and NC, supporting musicians and artists in these intimate settings as well as her support of many music programs. She was equally passionate about traveling the world with both her choirs and her family. She is survived by her siblings Tom and Ginny Eakins, Kate Eakins Borten, and Richard Eakins, her daughter Elizabeth Ann Galiger, of Austin, TX and her son Barry "Chip" Galiger, Jr and his wife Becky of Jenks, OK, as well as 4 grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in Austin, TX on April 30, 2022. For more information, contact Beth at [email protected]
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.