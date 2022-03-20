I sang with Ann in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro for many years. We missed her so much when she moved to Oklahoma, and I am so sorry to hear she has passed. Our minister announced her passing in our service yesterday. I sat next to Ann in the choir and learned so much about singing from her. I relied on her vocal skills and seemingly perfect pitch as we sang together. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Elizabeth Weaver Lindsey March 21, 2022