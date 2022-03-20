Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Camden Galiger
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 30 2022
Send Flowers
Galiger, Ann Camden

February 27, 1936 - June 13, 2021

Ann "Nancy" Camden Eakins Galiger was born February 27, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA and died June 13, 2021 in Jenks, OK. Raised in Ford City, PA, she received her BA at Indiana University. Her first teaching job was in Libertyville IL, where she met her husband Barry James Galiger. She continued teaching in St Louis, where both children were born, and then Prairie Village, KS before joining her husband with Galiger Machinery, selling metal fabricating machine tools. She continued in machine tool sales in Greensboro, NC from 1986 to shortly before her death, one of the only women in the field for much of her career. She was passionate about music, singing in church choirs her entire adult life, as well as community and professional choirs and operas. She hosted frequent soirees in KC and NC, supporting musicians and artists in these intimate settings as well as her support of many music programs. She was equally passionate about traveling the world with both her choirs and her family. She is survived by her siblings Tom and Ginny Eakins, Kate Eakins Borten, and Richard Eakins, her daughter Elizabeth Ann Galiger, of Austin, TX and her son Barry "Chip" Galiger, Jr and his wife Becky of Jenks, OK, as well as 4 grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in Austin, TX on April 30, 2022. For more information, contact Beth at [email protected]
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Celebration of Life
Austin, TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I sang with Ann in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro for many years. We missed her so much when she moved to Oklahoma, and I am so sorry to hear she has passed. Our minister announced her passing in our service yesterday. I sat next to Ann in the choir and learned so much about singing from her. I relied on her vocal skills and seemingly perfect pitch as we sang together. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Elizabeth Weaver Lindsey
March 21, 2022
Ann was my friend. We sang, ate, meditated and practiced yoga together. I am indebted to her for referring me to a wonderful retreat center in Lakemont, GA, led by a yogi we both revered, Roy Eugene Davis. He and our guru Paramhansa Yogananda assure us her eternal soul lives on in his holy presence.
Phoenix Harmony Putney
Friend
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results