Ann D. Gallagher passed away in Knoxville, TN on February 22, 2021. Ann was born on July 17, 1932 in Scranton, PA to her late parents, Viola C. and Francis A. Dunleavy; she was the youngest of their six children.
Ann was married to Michael "Frank" Gallagher for 59 years before his death in 2012. Ann, Frank and their children lived in several locations before settling in Greensboro, NC in 1965. Ann's career with First Citizens Bank spanned 27 years until her retirement in 1997. Ann and Frank were parishioners at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her siblings Vincent, Eleanor Cox, Edward, Catherine and Ceil. Ann is survived by her daughter Colleen G. Rizy (Tom) of Knoxville, TN; her son Michael (Robin) of Hillsborough, NC; and five grandchildren: Kathleen Rizy (Jaume) of NYC, Jeffrey, Patrick and Caitlin Rizy of Knoxville, TN, and Thomas Gallagher of Washington, DC.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Nursing Center at Little Creek in Knoxville, TN for their loving care during Ann's final years and struggle with Parkinson's dementia. Donations may be made in memoriam to: The Nursing Center at Little Creek, 1811 Little Creek Lane, Knoxville, TN 37922. There will be a memorial service at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro at a later date.
Debbie & David Holoman & Fam
May 6, 2021
Hey Colleen, Mike and family...so very sorry to learn of your mom’s passing. I know she will be sorely missed by family and friends. Her beautiful smile and positive attitude were always so well received! She was such a dear friend to my mom, Dottie, as she was to my stepmom, Brenda. More importantly, she was so wonderful to me! She was a tremendous comfort to me during some difficult times in my teenage years and I loved talking with her....I was kinda afraid of Jocko tho.... Love to you all and may her memory be a blessing. Rachel Green Showfety
Rachel Green Showfety
Neighbor
March 14, 2021
My aunt Ann was a fun visit..always good natured..send my condolences to Colleen and Mike
William f Dunleavy
Family
March 10, 2021
Miss her dearly. The highlight of the year is when the Gallaghers came to visit. Colleen and Michael you were blessed. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike Dunleavy
Mike Dunleavy
Family
March 10, 2021
