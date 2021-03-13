Gallagher, Ann D.



July 17, 1932 - February 22, 2021



Ann D. Gallagher passed away in Knoxville, TN on February 22, 2021. Ann was born on July 17, 1932 in Scranton, PA to her late parents, Viola C. and Francis A. Dunleavy; she was the youngest of their six children.



Ann was married to Michael "Frank" Gallagher for 59 years before his death in 2012. Ann, Frank and their children lived in several locations before settling in Greensboro, NC in 1965. Ann's career with First Citizens Bank spanned 27 years until her retirement in 1997. Ann and Frank were parishioners at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.



Ann was preceded in death by her siblings Vincent, Eleanor Cox, Edward, Catherine and Ceil. Ann is survived by her daughter Colleen G. Rizy (Tom) of Knoxville, TN; her son Michael (Robin) of Hillsborough, NC; and five grandchildren: Kathleen Rizy (Jaume) of NYC, Jeffrey, Patrick and Caitlin Rizy of Knoxville, TN, and Thomas Gallagher of Washington, DC.



The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Nursing Center at Little Creek in Knoxville, TN for their loving care during Ann's final years and struggle with Parkinson's dementia. Donations may be made in memoriam to: The Nursing Center at Little Creek, 1811 Little Creek Lane, Knoxville, TN 37922. There will be a memorial service at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.