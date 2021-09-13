Greeson, Ann Turk
September 21, 1944 - September 11, 2021
Ann Turk Greeson, 76, of Huntersville, North Carolina passed away on September 11, 2021.
Ann was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 21, 1944 to the late Vera and Paul Turk. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Greeson, and infant grandson, Charles Jost, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzy (John) Moyd of Hartsville, SC, Julie (Charles) Jost of Huntersville, NC, and Kathy (Allen) Westbrook of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Holly, and Jacob Moyd, Collins Jost, and Lauren and Matthew Westbrook; as well as her beloved dog, Tahoe.
Ann died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. A graduate of Women's College of the University of North Carolina, she was the Director of Market Research of Kayser-Roth Corporation in Greensboro for over 20 years. Upon retirement, she moved to Huntersville, NC to be closer to her family that she adored. She cherished her friendships of many years from South Mecklenburg High School, Class of '62. She married her high school sweetheart, who was also her paperboy. In addition to the newspaper, he would deliver love letters to her every day. Ann adored her girlfriends, who played countless card games, enjoyed shopping, crafting and painting, and frequent adventures to both the beach and the mountains.
Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother to her three daughters and a "Granna" to her grandchildren. Being Granna brought her immeasurable joy. Hostessing Granna Camps was the highlight of many summers.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery in Cornelius, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 S. Main St., Davidson, NC 28036.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.kepnerfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 13, 2021.