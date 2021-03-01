Martin, Ann
High Point – Mrs. Ann Fleetwood Martin, 91, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Pennybyrn in High Point NC.
Born November 11, 1929, in Atlanta, GA, Ann was the daughter of the late Wallace Wilson Fleetwood and Vashti Evelyn Armstrong Fleetwood. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Wallace Fleetwood Jr. Ann graduated from Young Harris Junior College with a focus on English. She then graduated from Emory University as part of their first Bachelor's in Nursing class. She had been a resident of Guilford County since the mid-1970's. Prior to that, Ann and her husband, Jack, had lived in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Chattanooga. Ann had many lifetime friends from everywhere she lived. She was a member of Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Church, in Greensboro. She had worked as a staff nurse, and also volunteered as a Blue Lady at Pennybryn/Maryfield. Ann's final job was with Measurement Incorporated, where she enjoyed applying her English background to read and grade student essays from around the country. Ann was an excellent bridge player and loved playing dominoes with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy with her family.
Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years, Samuel "Jack" Martin, Jr.; six children, Patricia (Frank) Miller, of Atlanta, GA, Katherine (John) Crawford, of Boone, Christine (Jim) Hannasch of Gainesville, GA, John (Nancy) Martin, of Knoxville, TN, Gail (Ben) Boyles, of Lincolnton, and Ted (Cynthia) Martin, of Greensboro; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Cumby Family Funeral Services in High Point, Monday evening, March 1st, from 6 - 7. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro will be announced later. Interment at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA will also be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ann's memory to Pennybyrn/Maryfield in High Point to help care for those who once cared for us.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com
. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 1, 2021.