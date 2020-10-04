Falk, Ann R
Ann Rose Sternschein Falk, z"l (April 6, 1938 - September 25, 2020)
Beloved Wife of Michael Abraham Falk - a 60 year marriage. A Woman who planted not for herself but for others who lived with gratitude for the world she inherited, and devoted herself for leaving more for those who would come after her. As Alzheimer's Aphasia ran its course, she retained the laugh and the smile that illuminated how beautiful she was inside and out.
Sister of Manas (Eunice z"l) Sternschein (z"l), Marlene (Phil) London, and Joseph (Florence z"l) Sternschein, Susan and Ronald Green, and Judith (Stephen z"l) Stern Peck.
Mother of Harry S Falk (Maribeth Geraci), Sheryl Falk (Jason M Miller) and Elizabeth (Larry) Brownridge.
Grandmother of Jason D, Elyana and Charles J Falk, Sean (Stephanie) Brownridge, Gabrielle (Mark) Veevers-Carter, Benjamin C Newman and Joshua R Brownridge.
Ann R Falk was the first female President of Beth David Synagogue, President of The Greensboro Chapter of Hadassah and a Board Member of the Hadassah Eastern Region, a founder of B'nai Shalom Day School, a tennis and bowling Champion, a swimmer, skier, and generally, an all around athlete.
A Graveside Service and Burial were held in New York, NY Sunday, September 27. The FALK Family requests donations be made to the following Charities: any Food Pantry or charity of your choice
.