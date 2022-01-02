Vaden, Ann



December 2, 1927 - December 30, 2021



Ann McBane Vaden, 94 of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Thursday December 30th at her home.



She was born on December 2, 1927 in Greensboro, NC to the late John and Georgia McBane. Also preceding her in death were her husband, The Honorable William A. Vaden; and her only brother, Marion McBane.



Ann graduated from Greensboro Senior High and attended Womens College of NC at Greensboro. She went on to meet, fall in love and marry her true love Bill (Chilly) Vaden. They were married 42 years.



She had a passion for portrait art, antiques and interior design. She opened her first antique shop in Kure beach and then later on in Greensboro. She then moved on to open her interior design business; which she did into her 80's. She was active in many organizations during her life with those being, The Legal Auxiliary, The Elks Club, The Forum, Lecture League and The First Baptist Church.



She loved the beach as well as cruising with family and friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and bingo. Spending time with family and friends made her the happiest. She was a proud Mimi to her grandson Will and would talk about him every chance she got.



Ann is survived by her four daughters, Lisa Vaden-Harris(Bill), Leigh Vaden, Lizabeth Vaden, Leslie Vaden-Causey(Shawn); grandson, William Vaden Causey; niece, Jeanne McBane; and many great and great great nephews and nieces.



The family thanks the wonderful team at Authoracare Hospice as well her Dr's, Todd McDiarmid, Rob Byrum and Hank Smith. Also a special thank you to her dear friend Judy Lopp.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Authoracare Hospice of Greensboro or a special organization of your choice in her memory.



The family will receive visitors Friday January 7th from 6-8 at the home of Ann. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 8th at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Greensboro.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Servomation Rd Greensboro, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.