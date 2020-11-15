Menu
Ann Ward Cook
Cook, Ann Ward

June 20, 1955 - November 12, 2020

Ann Ward Cook, age 65 of 939 Haled Street, Apt. B. Eden passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020 at her home.

A funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 Virginia Street, Eden with the Pastor Bob Trogdon officiating. Burial will follow at Dan View Cemetery. Ann will lie-in-repose on Monday from 12 noon till 6 pm for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects and sign register book.

Ann was born June 20, 1955 in Leaksville, NC to the late Charlie and Lucy Coleman Ward. She worked for Fieldcrest Mills and her uncle Charles Coleman Accounting.

Surviving are husband, Donnie Cook of the home; daughter, Molly Cook and friend Justin Barnes; sister, Ruth Close; brother-in-law, Elon Cook; nephews, Richard and William Close, Mark Aheron and Wally Cook; nieces, Toni, Denise and Renee; "grand-dogs" Bee-Bee and Biscuit.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com

Fair Funeral Home

PO Box 337
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
