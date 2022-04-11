Cardwell, Anna Ruth



December 16, 1934 - April 9, 2022



Anna Ruth Grogan Cardwell, 87, of Stoneville, passed away on Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.



Services will be private.



Ruth was born in Stoneville on December 16, 1934, a daughter of Jason Wray Grogan and Marie Vernon Grogan, both deceased. She was a retired textile mill inspector. She was a longstanding member of Beaver Island Baptist Church in Ayersville. She served in many areas until her health no longer let her. She was a member of the Rockingham County GOP in which she took pride, serving and helping in many campaigns through the years.



She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved and cared for her family in many ways. Many knew her as "Doodie" and that nickname will live on.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Cardwell; her brother, Ted Grogan and his wife Margie; her granddaughter, Abigail Nicole Cardwell, and her nephew, Scott Grogan.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Zane Cardwell and wife Amanda of Mayodan and David Cardwell and wife Sherry of Staunton, VA; her sister, Willodae Smith and husband Steve of Mayodan; her brother, Frank Grogan and wife Peggy of Eden; her grandchildren, Mandy, Leigh-Ann, Brian and Jason; her great grandchildren, Kaytlin, Austin, Harleigh, Ava, Reagan, Landon and Connor; and her great great grandchildren, Jackson, Mia, Piper and Abel.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 11, 2022.