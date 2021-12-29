Guill, Anna Mae Kornegay
1914 - 2021
Anna Mae Kornegay Guill died peacefully December 24, 2021 at the age of 107. Surviving are daughters Doris Dawn Brown of Owings, MD and Lynette Sicola of Greensboro; grandchildren, Wendy Matthews of Hudson, OH, Walter Brown of Gaithersburg, MD and Kelly Brown of Greensboro; and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jason Harvey officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.