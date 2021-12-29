Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Mae Kornegay Guill
1914 - 2021
BORN
1914
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Guill, Anna Mae Kornegay

1914 - 2021

Anna Mae Kornegay Guill died peacefully December 24, 2021 at the age of 107. Surviving are daughters Doris Dawn Brown of Owings, MD and Lynette Sicola of Greensboro; grandchildren, Wendy Matthews of Hudson, OH, Walter Brown of Gaithersburg, MD and Kelly Brown of Greensboro; and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jason Harvey officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
She was an amazing lady. I did not know her and well as I would have liked to but I always admired her greatly.
Carol and Ron Jordan
March 15, 2022
What a pleasant lady! I will always have fond memories of her.
Lisa Reece
Friend
March 14, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Anna Mae was a talented lady who blessed all who knew her.
Carol a Guill Jordan
December 31, 2021
Ron and Regina Vernon
December 31, 2021
May God bless you! Thank you for the love you shared with your grandchildren and great grand children!
Richard and Maria Matthews
December 31, 2021
Doris, I offer my condolences for the passing of your Mom. She had a long life and I hope left you with many happy memories. We have been out of touch for a long time but I have thought of you often and prayed all is well with you and your family. I have lost your address and phone number but would love to say hello.
Iris Durham Pearson
December 30, 2021
Mrs Guill was a fine lady. She lived a full life on this earth. I can only imagine what it was like with her family when they all welcomed her home. RIP Anna Mae Guill.
John & Carla Joyce
Other
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results